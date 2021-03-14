More than 800K Hoosiers now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

Indiana Cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more than 800,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health said Saturday that a total of 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 816,080 individuals are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That means about 12% of Indiana’s population is now fully vaccinated after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

