More than 800K Hoosiers now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more than 800,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health said Saturday that a total of 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 816,080 individuals are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That means about 12% of Indiana’s population is now fully vaccinated after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.