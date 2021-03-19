More than 900K Hoosiers now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say more than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the state’s pandemic death toll is nearing 13,000.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 915,719 individuals — or nearly 14% of Indiana’s population— have been fully vaccinated. Those fully vaccinated represent individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State health officials also reported that another 15 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. That raises Indiana’s pandemic death toll to 12,922 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year.