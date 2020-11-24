Newburgh cancels Christmas Market and Christmas celebration

NEWBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh Incorporated announced Monday on its Facebook page it has canceled the Newburgh Celebrates Christmas and the Christmas Market, originally scheduled for Dec. 5.

Officials say the events will be canceled based on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent executive order limiting social gatherings in certain counties with high COVID-19 spread.

However, Santa’s mailbox will be placed at the corner of State Street and Jennings Street Saturday and remain until Dec. 18. All letters that have a return address will receive a handwritten reply, officials said.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

