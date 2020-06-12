Perry County assisted living facility reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Health Department says Oakwood Health Campus is reporting 21 additional COVID-19 cases.

The department says the 21 cases are 9 residents and 12 employees.

Prior to Thursday, one resident and one employee had tested positive, for a current total of 23 cases at the facility.

Perry County is now reporting 80 COVID-19 cases. Out of the 80 positive cases:

42 remain on strict isolation

2 are hospitalized

1 reported death

35 are no longer ill, and have met all CDC guidelines to be released from isolation

Oakwood issued a statement on Friday afternoon:

“According to NBC News, as of June 2, 2020, more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases have occurred at nursing homes nationwide. Despite many providers’ best efforts, including stringent infection control measures and screening protocols, the virus, which can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers, continues to find its way into facilities that are home to the country’s most vulnerable population. As COVID-19 continues to work its way through the country, like most providers, Oakwood Health Campus, located in Tell City, Ind., has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Following the first confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at Oakwood Health Campus on Wednesday, June 10, campus officials took a proactive approach and began testing all residents and employees immediately. As a result of increased testing additional positive cases have been identified with more test results pending. Employees who test positive for the virus will be instructed to quarantine, removed from the work schedule, and directed to seek appropriate medical care.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oakwood Health Campus has followed infection protocols that were put into place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and local and state health officials. These include:

· Abiding by a policy to restrict visitors to the campus, with exceptions as permitted for family members of residents with end of life care needs.

· Screening individuals entering the facility, including employees, pharmacy providers, and other medically essential vendors. An individual that does not pass the screening is not permitted to enter the campus and is asked to leave immediately.

· Residents and employees have their temperatures taken multiple times per day and are also monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

· Employees with positive COVID-19 diagnoses are instructed to quarantine, removed from the work schedule, and directed to seek appropriate medical care.

· If any residents become symptomatic, the campus follows isolation precaution measures with closer monitoring in accordance with public health guidelines.

· Any residents with severe symptoms are transferred to a higher level of care when and where appropriate.

· The campus is sanitized with the proper disinfectant solutions frequently.

· Staff wear Personal Protective Equipment to limit the spread of the virus.

· Food is being delivered directly to residents in their rooms.

· Group activities have been cancelled within the campus, as well as community events, until further notice.

· Oakwood Health Campus is continuously working in coordination with state and local health agencies to ensure that it takes necessary steps to prevent the spread of infection.

“We take these precautions extremely seriously,” said Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services, the company that operates Oakwood Health Campus. “The health and well-being of our residents and employees has been, and continues to be, our top priority. It’s heartbreaking that despite all of our proactive measures, COVID-19 still found a way into Oakwood Health Campus.”

Currently, Oakwood Health Campus is partnering with the Perry County Health Department to obtain additional PPE for the staff. The campus has also put into place a policy requiring at least one negative COVID-19 test result for a resident to be admitted or readmitted into the campus. Throughout the pandemic, Oakwood Health Campus’ team and Trilogy Health Services have strived to proactively communicate with residents, employees and family members.

“This pandemic is unprecedented, and it has required every Trilogy employee to go above and beyond for the people they serve,” said Barney. “Even as they operate in an enormously stressful situation, they have looked for ways to bring their residents joy. For example, our Life Enrichment team is helping seniors connect with their loved ones via FaceTime and Skype. Their dedication during these difficult times speaks to their bravery, their character, and their servant hearts. I could not be prouder of every Oakwood Health Campus team member.”