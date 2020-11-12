Perry County moves into red COVID-19 status

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)–Perry County is the only county in our Southern Indiana viewing area that is now in the red status. There are more than 220 people recovering from coronavirus within the county.

“Our county commissioners have been working on coming up with a plan to limit crowd size anyway so I think the governor made their job a little easier,” said Dr. Marcrum, Perry County Health Officer.

With a second surge of COVID-19 moving through Indiana, Governor Holcomb announced new restrictions including reduced capacity and mandates for businesses to post signs asking people to wear masks if they enter the building.

“We never have anybody that says, ‘I don’t want to wear that mask.’ Nothing. Everyone has been so completely agreeable with it,” said Teresa Lutgring, owner of Dear Polly Clothing Collections.

People in Tell City tell Eyewitness News they aren’t sure how they feel about the governor’s new restrictions. Perry County Health Officer Dr. William Marcrum said some people are already resisting current restrictions and enforcement continues to be an issue.

“There are still some people who are holding out on wearing masks and you know I don’t think that’s a wise decision, but it’s not my job to arrest people who are not wearing a mask who are not wearing their mask properly.”

The Perry County sheriff said he doesn’t plan on making arrests for defying the governor’s restrictions.

Dr. Marcrum says nearly half of the positive cases in Perry County come from nursing homes and the Branchville Correctional Facility.

Free COVID-19 testing is available this week for all Indiana residents to take advantage of.

“We are very hopeful to catch some of the people who are asymptomatic carriers because we really believe this is where a lot of this is taking place.”

So far no citations have been given out to Perry County businesses for not following COVID-19 guidelines. Health officials say those citations could possible lead to businesses being shut down.



The Tell City schools superintendent says some quarantining is in place due to possible exposure. Teachers are able to teach remotely if they need to quarantine.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)