Pike County in red zone after increase in COVID-19 cases

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – A southwest Indiana county becomes the only one in the state to be in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.

Pike County is in the red zone this week due to the recent increase in cases.

The leaves change color across Pike County, but some residents worry about the color the county finds itself in.

“It scared me because with the COVID, it makes people afraid to shop,” said Carol franklin, who helps run BathBombs Petersburg. She’s known relatives and friends who’ve gotten sick.

“She is still having trouble with her breathing. I don’t want COVID,” she said, describing one person she knew. Franklin has also seen people not completely obeying mask rules in her store.

“We give free masks out at the door, they wash their hands at the door, sanitize, so we have that at the door for you if you don’t have one. We have folks who still reject the idea of wearing a mask,” Franklin said.

Indiana State Department of Health statistics show the county with a seven day positivity rate of 15.83% as of October 4th. Six other southwest Indiana counties are orange. The county reported 45 cases on one day in late September, and reported several more at Amber Manor Care Center around that same time. Amy Gladish of the Pike County Health Department says they’ve seen several people test positive with only mild symptoms.

“I have grandchildren who go to Petersburg Elementary, you know, and I worry about them. I have grandkids in Washington too. They go to Preschool. I worry about them everyday,” said Dana Fidler of Petersburg.

“It’s almost like it’s almost impossible to stop it, no matter what we do. I wash my hands until they’re raw. We’re constantly wiping things down in the store. I go home, I worry because it’s like, ‘What am I taking home to my animals,'” Franklin added.

This isn’t the only time cases spiked. Nearly two months ago, the county had one of the highest seven day positivity rates at more than 17%. Pike County Health officials say their testing site will be open next Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on October 8, 2020)