Pike County Schools transition to new schedule to slow spread of COVID-19

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, Pike County School Corporation has made the decision to transition to a new schedule.

Monday evening on the corporation’s Facebook page, school officials announced that, due to the rising number of quarantined students, they will transition to the Yellow/Hybrid schedule for the remainder of the week, through November 6.

On the Facebook page, officials said they’re aware of the burden that Pike County families are experiencing due to the pandemic, and share that they did not make the decision to transition to the new schedule lightly.

They go on to say that they hope the transition proves effective in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, and that if the pandemic numbers have improved in the near future, they intend on resuming a normal schedule beginning November 9.

Officials say Pike County Schools athletic programs will continue as scheduled.

The new schedule is:

Tuesday, Oct 13 – Group A students attend school

– Group A students attend school Wednesday, Oct 14 – NO ASSIGNMENTS for students – Parent/Teacher Conferences

– NO ASSIGNMENTS for students – Parent/Teacher Conferences Thursday, Oct 15 – Group B students attend school

– Group B students attend school Friday, Oct 16 – Group B students attend school

– Group B students attend school Oct 19-23 – Fall Break

– Fall Break October 26 – November 5 – Continue hybrid learning schedule

– November 5 – Continue hybrid learning schedule November 6 – Flex Day – PD for all staff; Remote Learning for All Students

Pike County School Corporation has provided a calendar version of the schedule.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS