Pike County still near top in 7-day positivity rates in Indiana

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – As more COVID cases are reported across the Tri-State, Pike County continues to have one of the highest 7-day positivity rates in Indiana.

The most recent rate is at more than 17%.

It’s not the most populated county in Indiana, but it’s seven day positivity rate is getting more attention in pike county.

“It seems like there is, yet there isn’t in a way,” said Dayla Pride of Petersburg.

“I think they started testing more people in Pike County,” added Tina Uppemcamp of Petersburg.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports the county’s most recent seven day rate is at 17.5%, placing it in the top five statewide and just behind Dubois County. At one point this week, Pike had the highest rate. Yet the county’s only had 66 total cases since the pandemic’s start. Most of those new cases have been reported the past month.

“It’s concerning, especially with the kids, they started back to school yesterday. I have a 5 year old that’s about to start going to preschool. With this coming to light as school is starting, it’s pretty concerning,” said Jodi Davis or Petersburg.

The 7-day positivity rate measures the average daily positive rate for a week long period, with the most recent rate measuring tests between July 31st and August 6th. While Pike County’s rate is much higher than the rest of the state, it’s actual positivity rate since the pandemic started is at around 6%. Some people say they’re still taking precautions since that rate started going up.

“I wear my mask more. Wash the hands,” said Uppemcamp.

“I wear it every single time I go into places,” adds Pride.

(This story was originally published on August 13, 2020)