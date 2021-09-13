Purdue warns 300 students, employees over COVID-19 policy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — About 300 Purdue University students or employees face disciplinary action for failing to comply with the school’s mandatory COVID-19 testing for those who haven’t provided proof of vaccination.

Purdue officials say that includes 84 students on the West Lafayette campus who have been notified a second time that they haven’t completed required surveillance testing three weeks into the fall semester. A third violation could result in suspension from the university as soon as this coming week.

About 210 employees have received an initial written warning for not being tested. Those employees face disciplinary action up to and including termination.