Schools decide whether or not to go virtual, not local health departments

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Rising COVID cases are a concern for keeping kids in school classrooms. Individual school corporations will decide whether to close down.

This week, EVSC leaders have shared concerns pertaining to current COVID trends. They say increasing cases could force schools to go virtual, and impact sporting events.

Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries said the department does not make recommendations to schools. He says they interpret information and offer guidance on state policies.

“We’re here as a resource for the schools, for their leadership, for administration, you know, they’re responsible for their plans, their policies, their safety protocols, but they at times need some clarification or answer questions and we’re here for that,” said Gries.

Gries says Vanderburgh County is testing upwards of 1,800 people a day. A couple of months ago daily tests were in the low hundreds.