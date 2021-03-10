Some nursing homes allow indoor visits

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– Some Indiana nursing homes are once again allowing visitors. It’s been nearly one year since nursing home residents have been able to see their families in person.

Carol Kolb is an essential caregiver for her mom, Dorris Lagow, who is a resident at River Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation.

“It’s hard when you can’t see them and when we just had to do the window visits, but I’ll take anything I can get,” said Kolb. Since she is Lagow’s essential caregiver, Kolb has been allowed to come into the nursing home to help take care of her mom.

“I had to get tested for covid once a week and then there were a few times when the positivity rate was really high when I couldn’t come,” explained Kolb. “And then mom got COVID.”

Kolb said she’s glad positive cases in Vanderburgh County are dropping down low enough for nursing homes to allow family members to schedule visits with their loved ones. Her mom hasn’t seen most of her family members in a year.

“She has six great grandchildren here in Evansville and to think those great grandchildren that she’s part of their lives until this and they can come and see great grandma and she can see them and it not be through a window will be awesome for her,” Kolb said.

Even though indoor visits are allowed at River Bend and several other long term care facilities, families still have to follow health guidelines.

“They still have to social distance and they have to wear a mask if they are over two, but that’s something brand new. Kids are just now being able to visit,” explained Janie Swedenburg, River Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation administrator. Health guidelines are a little different for essential care givers like Kolb. “They are allowed to touch and to hug and be close.”

Indiana nursing homes who haven’t had a new COVID-19 case in two weeks are being advised to allow indoor visits.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)