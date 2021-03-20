State expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 40 and up starting Monday

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

INDIANAPOLIS – The state will further expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 40 and over starting Monday.

The Indiana State Department of Health said the move would make the vaccine available to more than 400,000 more Hoosiers.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available, the department said.

Vaccine appointments for Hoosiers 40 to 44 will be available starting Monday and will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state.

Those looking for an earlier appointment should check openings in nearby counties.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 450 clinics around the state.

Hoosiers who don’t have a computer or need assistance can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP to schedule an appointment. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state’s system.