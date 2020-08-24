USI students head back to class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Classes at the University of Southern Indiana and Ivy Tech are officially back in session. This is something teachers and students have been waiting for since the Spring. Unlike the first day of class in years past, teachers had to go over more than just the syllabus.

Teachers had to explain the new health guidelines. This includes what they will do if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

“Now we have a COVID section in our syllabus,” said Darin Lawrence, University of Southern Indiana student.



“Everyone wore a mask,” said Ryan Olwig, University of Southern Indiana student. “Our teacher wore a mask. And she was Zooming the whole time in case there are a couple of kids who are in quarantine.”

Students say all lectures will be availble digitally just in case of positive tests or exposure to COVID. Students are socially distancing from one another to try to limit exposure.



“They had like little stickers on the desks where we can sit to space out from six feet,” Lawrence explained. “And it was pretty weird honestly.”

Some USI students say the real challenge was trying to grab a bite to eat at the University Center. They said University workers were only allowing 20 people in the cafeteria at a time.

“The line to get in the cafeteria was super long. There’s a lot of people up there in a very small space so it’s kind of tough to get your food,” Olwig said. “I’m not going to lie, I’m a little hungry right now.”

Although, trying to buy books from the University bookstore seemed even more of a challenge.

“The line for the bookstore was very long. Like it was longer than the Chik-fil-A line,” said Daniel Hartman, USI student.

Anyone who wants to study at the library has to make an appointment. There also won’t be any group tutoring available for now, but there will be one on one help.

Professor office hours will also be done using Zoom.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)