Vaccines open for Indiana educators of all ages

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is a milestone day for Indiana educators. They can now be vaccinated for COVID-19 regardless of age.

All teachers and school staff members should be able to sign up for a vaccination at any clinic in Indiana starting Monday morning through the state’s website.

Eligible Hoosiers working in education include:

teachers and staff in pre-K through high school, child care centers, Head Start and Early Start programs

licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers

classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors and counselors

administration staff, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers

Technically, teachers in Indiana were already eligible for vaccines but only through a federal program.

However, Joe Biden directed all states to vaccine all school staff, childcare providers and bus drivers.

Indiana State Teacher’s Association president says the order will help make sure Indiana’s schools remain open and are running smoothly.

“It takes so many people along side the teachers, the paraprofessionals, the cafeteria staff, the custodians, the front office, central office…all of them are so very important in making sure that the day runs so well for our students,” said ISTA President Keith Gambill.

We’re also learning about school districts that are deciding to go back to in person learning.

Indianapolis Publis Schools says after consulting with the health department, they will return on April 5. Carmel schools say they’ll also go back some time soon.

Once back in the classroom, we’re told students and teachers will still have to wear masks, social distance and take other precautions.