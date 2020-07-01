Vanderburgh Co. Council approves more COVID-19 testing funding

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County officials look to boost more coronavirus testing throughout the county.

The County Council approved funding Wednesday for about 500 new testing kits. That money will then be submitted to FEMA, which is expected to reimburse the county.

Testing resources will mostly be placed in the 47714 zip code and other areas hit hard by the virus.

“There’s a denser population in some of those zip codes and areas, so we’re looking to provide those resources. We hope that everyone takes an advantage with it, and so we can help identify folks and help protect others,” Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh County Health Department said.

The Council also approved more funding to allow the health department to patrol restaurants and make sure they are following safety regulations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)