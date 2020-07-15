Vanderburgh County Health Department reports 74 new COVID-19 cases

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Health Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

This is the highest single day of reported cases.

On June 30, there were 413 total cases. As of July 14, there are 872.

544 people have recovered, according to the health department. The hospitalization rate has gone down and is currently at 6 percent.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS