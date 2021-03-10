Vanderburgh County moves to blue advisory, social gatherings can expand

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Some good news for Vanderburgh County: they’re now in the blue advisory. This means the county now has low community spread.

Last month, the county only added 1,121 new cases, which is the lowest since August. The weekly numbers are also on par with last August.

Being in the blue advisory also means social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, can now have up to 250 people. This is up from only 100 people in the previous advisory level.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)