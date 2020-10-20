Vanderburgh County reports five deaths in one day

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) If you look at the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID dashboard on Tuesday, you might have been shocked to see ten new deaths from coronavirus. The map was a little misleading, however. The ten deaths were reported to the state on one day, but they actually occurred over a four-day period.

If you select the “deaths” tab, and then click on Vanderburgh County, the dashboard will show data for Vanderburgh County only.

Then just scroll down to deaths, you’ll see this bar graph.

According to this, here are the days the death were actually recorded:

Friday, Oct. 16: 1 new death

Saturday, Oct. 17: 2 new deaths

Sunday, Oct. 18: 5 new deaths

Monday, Oct. 19: 2 new deaths

Another two deaths were reported in Vanderburgh County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 60.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department sent this statement to Eyewitness News:

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is anyways concerned about deaths related to COVID. The up tick in deaths are a reflection of community spread and reinforce the need to protect the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 20, 2020)