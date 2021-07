VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department says there has been a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

In the past couple of days, there have been at least 20 new positive cases each day. On Friday, the county returned to the single digits with nine new cases.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is asking people to stay safe during the holiday weekend to prevent case numbers from spiking again.