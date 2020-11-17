Vigo County orders semi-trailers to house COVID-19 decedents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Vigo County Health Department is pleading with the community to take coronavirus precautions seriously after county officials announced they’ve rented four refrigerated semitrailers to store bodies of COVID-19 decedents.

With some funeral homes in the area already becoming “overrun with bodies,” health department administrator Joni Wise said Thursday there aren’t enough places to put them. She says, “We have to have some place for mass casualties to go and, this is one of those situations that is going to get worse before it gets better.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)

