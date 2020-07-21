Warrick County COVID-19 testing site moves, open this week

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Drive-up COVID-19 testing is still available this week in Warrick County, just at a new location.
The Indiana National Guard says the location changed from the 4-H Center to 930 W Main St in Boonville.
Testing began Tuesday and runs through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)