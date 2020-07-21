Warrick County COVID-19 testing site moves, open this week

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Drive-up COVID-19 testing is still available this week in Warrick County, just at a new location.

The Indiana National Guard says the location changed from the 4-H Center to 930 W Main St in Boonville.

Testing began Tuesday and runs through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)