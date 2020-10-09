WATCH LIVE: Mayor Winnecke’s COVID-19 Update

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 Update in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex on Friday at 9 a.m.

During the update, Winnecke will share takeaways from his Thursday meeting with Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

The public is welcome to ask questions during the session, but social distancing will be observed in the chambers, leaving room for around 15 people.

Others can listen while socially distancing in the Third Floor hallway.

During the Q&A, participants can step into the room, ask a question, and then exit the room.

The COVID-19 Update will also be streamed on Mayor Winnecke’s Facebook page.

People can also ask questions there in the Comments section.

