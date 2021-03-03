WCSC to not accept negative rapid test results for COVID-19

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County schools will no longer recognize rapid test results that come back negative for COVID-19.

A letter addressed to parents of Tecumseh Middle School families said state health officials determined rapid tests produced a high rate of false negatives.

The school will still accept positive results from rapid tests – saying they are more accurate in that regard, but the school corporation will now only accept a negative test from the PCR tests that use nasal swabs.

We have reached out to the Warrick County School Corporation but have not heard back.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)