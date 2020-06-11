What can reopen in stage 4 of Back on Track Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb announced Stage 4 of the Back On Track Indiana Plan will begin this Friday instead of Sunday.

Holcomb said as the numbers hold, Indiana will move up Stage 4 for this Friday at 12:01 a.m. instead of Sunday, June 14 as previously planned.

What’s open in Stage 4

Community, youth and adult recreational games and leagues may resume. Raceways can operated with limited spectators. Horse racing can begin at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities with no spectators. Casinos can reopen, but Tropicana Evansville has previously said it plans to open on Monday. Amusement parks and waterparks can open at 50% capacity. Holiday World is scheduled to reopen on June 17.

State government offices can reopen, but most in our area will still wait until Monday to open. Retail stores and malls can open at full capacity following social distancing guidelines. Eastland Mall opened with partial capacity on May 4. Restaurants can open at 75% capacity. Bar seating in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can open at half-capacity. Zoos, museums and other sites may open, but a capacity limit isn’t specified yet. Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden will reopen their doors on June 14 for members and June 15 for the general public. CMOE will also reopen on Monday. Movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at half-capacity. The Burgh House will reopen on Wednesday.

Social gatherings can go up to 250 people as long as people stay six feet apart. Face masks are still recommended, and people are still encouraged to work from home if they can.

What will remain closed

Large events like conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals and parades will open in phase 5. Many counties have cancelled their summer fairs. Frog Follies has been cancelled. The reopening of playgrounds is still to be determined. Assisted living facilities remain closed to visitors.

The state’s public health emergency order runs through July 4.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)