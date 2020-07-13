32 COVID-19 cases reported at Hartford, KY long-term care facility

HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) — Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston tells Eyewitness News 18 residents and 14 healthcare workers at Signature HealthCARE of Hartford have tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnston says most are asymptomatic and there are two patients from Signature hospitalized. Other patients have been sent to Signature facilities in Morgantown and near Louisville, where they have specialized COVID units.

At Signature Healthcare in Newburgh, Indiana, 13 residents and one nurse have died from the virus.

