About 40 inmates in Hopkins County are in quarantine

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT)– Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis says at least 40 inmates are in quarantine at the jail after two inmates tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.

The jailer says these are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 359 inmates in the Hopkins County Jail. Lewis also said the individuals the inmates exposed will be quarantined separately and are monitored for symptoms daily.

This comes days after the Hopkins County Health Department says for the first time, they are struggling to keep the number of confirmed cases up to date as the county sees between 60-100 new cases per day.