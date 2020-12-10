Baptist Health pleads for Madisonville community to social distance, wash hands

MADISONVILLE (WEHT) – Officials at Baptist Health Madisonville are pleading for the community to social distance as the hospital’s beds continue to fill.

“The number of COVID-19 cases in our community is rapidly rising, and our hospital beds are filling with those too ill to quarantine at home and care for themselves,” read an open letter from hospital officials posted on the organization’s Facebook page Thursday.

“There may come a point when our hospital will be too full to treat all of you with the virus and those with other medical needs. We are not there yet, but we don’t want to come to that crossroad,” the letter continued.

The letter continues to ask community members to avoid gatherings, wash hands often, and celebrate responsibly in a scaled-back fashion that limits the virus’s spread. The entire letter can be read below:

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)

