Churches still plan to have in-person services despite orders

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Catholic churches across Kentucky still plan to have in-person services despite Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation against indoor services..

The dioceses of Owensboro, Lexington, Covington and the Archdiocese of Louisville say the current formula of half capacity, plus required mask wearing and physical distancing, is working.

Bishop William Medley, Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, said diocese priests have not told him of any cases stemming from a church service or event.

“We just believe we’re keeping people safe with the protocols that we have in place. I’m not saying by next sunday, we might find that circumstances are changing so rapidly that we have to rethink that. This is going to be constantly under review,” he said.

Medley adds plans can change if the governor requires it or if cases do stem from a church event.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS