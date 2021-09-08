As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of August 30, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lewis County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 746 (99 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,356 (1,773 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (47 total deaths)

— 105.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.1% (3,461 fully vaccinated)

— 46.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. McLean County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (69 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,219 (1,125 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (30 total deaths)

— 89.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (3,732 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hardin County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (833 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,695 (12,976 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (183 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (54,865 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Owen County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (82 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,183 (1,001 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (13 total deaths)

— 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (3,368 fully vaccinated)

— 36.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Harrison County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 757 (143 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,654 (2,201 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (28 total deaths)

— 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (7,465 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Bedford // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Logan County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (206 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,224 (3,855 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (77 total deaths)

— 65.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (11,108 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

w.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Henderson County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 772 (349 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,094 (6,372 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (85 total deaths)

— 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (17,999 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bourbon County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 773 (153 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,153 (2,207 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (20 total deaths)

— 41.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (9,219 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Bedford // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Webster County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 773 (100 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,704 (1,903 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (26 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (4,605 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

HiB2Bornot2B // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Johnson County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 780 (173 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,146 (2,695 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (38 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (8,096 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Russell County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (140 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,716 (2,279 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (47 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (6,709 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Washington County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (95 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,403 (1,863 total cases)

— 22.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (42 total deaths)

— 101.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (5,168 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mercer County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (177 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,790 (3,244 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (56 total deaths)

— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (10,051 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

#37. Letcher County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 812 (175 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,272 (2,645 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (51 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (8,941 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Warren County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (1,101 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,020 (19,961 total cases)

— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (198 total deaths)

— 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (50,683 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Kybluegrass // Wikimedia Commons

#35. McCreary County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 842 (145 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,963 (2,406 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (34 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (5,644 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Carter County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 843 (226 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,983 (3,211 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (42 total deaths)

— 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (9,204 fully vaccinated)

— 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Estill County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (121 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,598 (1,495 total cases)

— 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (12 total deaths)

— 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (5,567 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

#32. Ohio County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 859 (206 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,332 (3,199 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (59 total deaths)

— 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (7,502 fully vaccinated)

— 35.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Casey County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 879 (142 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,037 (1,945 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (41 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.1% (4,385 fully vaccinated)

— 44.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harlan County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (229 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,749 (3,576 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (96 total deaths)

— 114.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (8,968 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pike County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (523 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,299 (7,697 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (125 total deaths)

— 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (23,271 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Nelson County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 906 (419 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,704 (6,336 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (68 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (21,593 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Marion County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 924 (178 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,088 (2,908 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (40 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (8,326 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Smceuen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carroll County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 941 (100 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,454 (1,324 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (21 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (4,215 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Green County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 941 (103 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,386 (1,574 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (17 total deaths)

— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (3,735 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Breathitt County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 950 (120 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,554 (1,333 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (12 total deaths)

— 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (4,649 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Megangen1990 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Muhlenberg County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 960 (294 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,490 (4,131 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (76 total deaths)

— 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (12,451 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Powell County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 979 (121 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,375 (1,653 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (15 total deaths)

— 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (5,218 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Patricia Drury // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Union County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,008 (145 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,081 (2,025 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (19 total deaths)

— 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (4,387 fully vaccinated)

— 37.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons



#20. Marshall County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (316 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,778 (3,974 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (68 total deaths)

— 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (13,406 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Allen County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,042 (222 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,977 (2,766 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (48 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (7,175 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Monroe County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,042 (111 new cases, +141% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,211 (1,620 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (48 total deaths)

— 162.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (3,779 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Graves County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,047 (390 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,024 (5,599 total cases)

— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (107 total deaths)

— 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (12,755 fully vaccinated)

— 29.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

#16. Magoffin County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,077 (131 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,080 (1,469 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (18 total deaths)

— 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (4,456 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Hunter Hawley // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Breckinridge County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,084 (222 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,274 (1,899 total cases)

— 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (19 total deaths)

— 45.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (6,962 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Grayson County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,116 (295 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,363 (3,003 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (60 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (10,290 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Floyd County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,127 (401 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,948 (4,964 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (75 total deaths)

— 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (15,299 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Taylor County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,133 (292 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,460 (3,984 total cases)

— 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (56 total deaths)

— 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (10,679 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Knox County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,153 (359 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,897 (4,951 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (49 total deaths)

— 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (8,712 fully vaccinated)

— 42.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wolfe County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (84 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,493 (751 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (8 total deaths)

— 34.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (2,872 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jackson County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,193 (159 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,165 (1,888 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (36 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.1% (3,478 fully vaccinated)

— 46.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Laurel County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,220 (742 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,955 (10,311 total cases)

— 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (87 total deaths)

— 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (19,396 fully vaccinated)

— 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Leslie County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,235 (122 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,385 (1,322 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (9 total deaths)

— 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (3,784 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Larue County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,306 (188 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,724 (1,832 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (30 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (5,298 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Owsley County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,427 (63 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,541 (642 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (16 total deaths)

— 110.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (1,519 fully vaccinated)

— 28.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Perry County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,487 (383 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,900 (3,838 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (70 total deaths)

— 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (12,040 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

No machine-readable author provided. Blinutne assumed (based on copyright claims). // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Whitley County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,508 (547 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,594 (5,655 total cases)

— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (65 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (12,580 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Bell County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,644 (428 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,157 (4,206 total cases)

— 28.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (62 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (9,355 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clay County, KY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,889 (376 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,195 (4,019 total cases)

— 60.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (48 total deaths)

— 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (6,499 fully vaccinated)

— 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky