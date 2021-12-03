COVID-19 cases rising in western Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The omicron variant has not been detected in the Tri-State yet, but health officials say people should still take precautions as COVID-19 cases continue rising.

Clay Horton of the Green River District Health Department says more than 500 cases were reported the past three days in the seven county district in western Kentucky. Horton says the delta variant is still prominent and people should get vaccinated or get booster shots and keep taking precautions in crowded areas as Christmas approaches.

Horton also said it’s too early to tell how severe the newest variant is or what impact it will have on people who test positive for it.