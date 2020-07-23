COVID-19 in Kentucky nursing homes

KENTUCKY (WEHT) People in long-term care facilities are most at risk of getting COVID-19; and worse, more at risk of dying from the virus. There have been several break outs at local nursing homes, like Signature HealthCARE in Newburgh, Hamilton Pointe in Newburgh, Signature HealthCARE in Hartford, and Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services in Kentucky has been tracking positive cases in nursing homes and is now making the information public. Here is the latest information from the CHFS as of July 22.

Daviess County

Facility Total Resident Cases Active Resident Cases Resident Deaths Total Employee Cases Active Employee Cases Owensboro Center 3 0 1 2 0 Transitional Care Center 0 0 0 1 1 Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehab 0 0 0 1 1

Henderson

Facility Total Resident Cases Active Resident Cases Resident Deaths Total Employee Cases Active Employee Cases Henderson Nursing & Rehab 27 0 6 18 0

Hopkins County

Facility Total Resident Cases Active Resident Cases Resident Deaths Total Employee Cases Active Employee Cases Hillside Villa Care & Rehab 1 0 0 2 0 Madisonville Health & Rehab 0 0 0 1 1 Oak Ridge 0 0 0 1 1 Ridgewood Terrace 69 0 24 (and 3 probable deaths) 241 The Oaks 1 0 0 0 0 Western KY VA Center 0 0 0 1 1 Dawson Springs Health & Rehab 0 0 0 1 1

McLean County

Facility Total Resident Cases Active Resident Cases Resident Deaths Total Employee Cases Active Employee Cases Riverside Care & Rehab 0 0 0 1 1

Muhlenberg County

Facility Total Resident Cases Active Resident Cases Resident Deaths Total Employee Cases Active Employee Cases Greenville Nursing & Rehab 2 0 0 3 1 Maple Health & Rehab 0 0 0 1 1

Ohio County

Facility Total Resident Cases Active Resident Cases Resident Deaths Total Employee Cases Active Employee Cases Signature HealthCARE Hartford 28 28 0 25 25 Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab 1 0 0 1 0 Fordsville Nursing & Rehab 2 2 0 0 0

Union County

Facility Total Resident Cases Active Resident Cases Resident Deaths Total Employee Cases Active Employee Cases Breckenridge Place 0 0 0 1 0

