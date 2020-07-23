COVID-19 in Kentucky nursing homes

Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

KENTUCKY (WEHT) People in long-term care facilities are most at risk of getting COVID-19; and worse, more at risk of dying from the virus. There have been several break outs at local nursing homes, like Signature HealthCARE in Newburgh, Hamilton Pointe in Newburgh, Signature HealthCARE in Hartford, and Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services in Kentucky has been tracking positive cases in nursing homes and is now making the information public. Here is the latest information from the CHFS as of July 22.

Daviess County

FacilityTotal Resident CasesActive Resident CasesResident DeathsTotal Employee CasesActive Employee Cases
Owensboro Center301 20
Transitional Care Center00011
Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehab00011

Henderson

FacilityTotal Resident CasesActive Resident CasesResident DeathsTotal Employee CasesActive Employee Cases
Henderson Nursing & Rehab2706180

Hopkins County

FacilityTotal Resident CasesActive Resident CasesResident DeathsTotal Employee CasesActive Employee Cases
Hillside Villa Care & Rehab10020
Madisonville Health & Rehab00011
Oak Ridge00011
Ridgewood Terrace69024 (and 3 probable deaths)241
The Oaks10000
Western KY VA Center00011
Dawson Springs Health & Rehab00011

McLean County

FacilityTotal Resident CasesActive Resident CasesResident DeathsTotal Employee CasesActive Employee Cases
Riverside Care & Rehab00011

Muhlenberg County

FacilityTotal Resident CasesActive Resident CasesResident DeathsTotal Employee CasesActive Employee Cases
Greenville Nursing & Rehab20031
Maple Health & Rehab00011

Ohio County

FacilityTotal Resident CasesActive Resident CasesResident DeathsTotal Employee CasesActive Employee Cases
Signature HealthCARE Hartford282802525
Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab10010
Fordsville Nursing & Rehab22000

Union County

FacilityTotal Resident CasesActive Resident CasesResident DeathsTotal Employee CasesActive Employee Cases
Breckenridge Place00010

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories