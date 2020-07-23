COVID-19 in Kentucky nursing homes

KENTUCKY (WEHT) People in long-term care facilities are most at risk of getting COVID-19; and worse, more at risk of dying from the virus. There have been several break outs at local nursing homes, like Signature HealthCARE in Newburgh, Hamilton Pointe in Newburgh, Signature HealthCARE in Hartford, and Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services in Kentucky has been tracking positive cases in nursing homes and is now making the information public. Here is the latest information from the CHFS as of July 22.
Daviess County
|Facility
|Total Resident Cases
|Active Resident Cases
|Resident Deaths
|Total Employee Cases
|Active Employee Cases
|Owensboro Center
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Transitional Care Center
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehab
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Henderson
|Facility
|Total Resident Cases
|Active Resident Cases
|Resident Deaths
|Total Employee Cases
|Active Employee Cases
|Henderson Nursing & Rehab
|27
|0
|6
|18
|0
Hopkins County
|Facility
|Total Resident Cases
|Active Resident Cases
|Resident Deaths
|Total Employee Cases
|Active Employee Cases
|Hillside Villa Care & Rehab
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Madisonville Health & Rehab
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oak Ridge
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ridgewood Terrace
|69
|0
|24 (and 3 probable deaths)
|241
|The Oaks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western KY VA Center
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dawson Springs Health & Rehab
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
McLean County
|Facility
|Total Resident Cases
|Active Resident Cases
|Resident Deaths
|Total Employee Cases
|Active Employee Cases
|Riverside Care & Rehab
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Muhlenberg County
|Facility
|Total Resident Cases
|Active Resident Cases
|Resident Deaths
|Total Employee Cases
|Active Employee Cases
|Greenville Nursing & Rehab
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Maple Health & Rehab
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Ohio County
|Facility
|Total Resident Cases
|Active Resident Cases
|Resident Deaths
|Total Employee Cases
|Active Employee Cases
|Signature HealthCARE Hartford
|28
|28
|0
|25
|25
|Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fordsville Nursing & Rehab
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Union County
|Facility
|Total Resident Cases
|Active Resident Cases
|Resident Deaths
|Total Employee Cases
|Active Employee Cases
|Breckenridge Place
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)