KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The CDC has released a new map showing Kentucky’s COVID-19 transmission levels. This time, reports are low.

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about this breakthrough, and he kept promoting vaccinations and boosters to keep Kentucky in the green. What this means is that masking is optional, people should stay up-to-date with vaccines, and people should get tested if they have symptoms.

A website that has a bigger map to view can be found here. An interactive map can be found here.