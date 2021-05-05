COVID-19 vaccinations continue at Hopkins County Jail

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky jailers continue getting their inmates vaccinated.

Dozens of more inmates at the Hopkins County Jail got their doses during a clinic this afternoon. Today’s clinic is the latest at the jail where Hopkins County Health Department staffers administered doses. Jailers say its to keep the virus away from those in and outside the jail.

“You never know what is coming in and out of the streets,” said Alexander Seargent, an inmate at the Hopkins County Jail.

They came in two to four at a time, getting their first, second or only dose.

“It didn’t hurt at all,’ said Seargent, who got the Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine after overcoming initial hesitancy about being vaccinated.

“I spoke with my parents, I spoke with a few other inmates that’s had it, and a lot of them have told me it’s no problem,” he recalled.

Up to 35 inmates were vaccinated this afternoon, following another 50 during a previous clinic last month. Jailer Mike Lewis says about 185 vaccinations have been done since they became available to the jails.

“They are still citizens of the Commonwealth, and its available to everybody in the Commonwealth, so it’s going to be available to them as well,” said Jailer Lewis.

They also continue as the jail resumes programs suspended since last year. Jailer Lewis also says these clinics help reduce chances of cases surfacing inside the jail, since the inmates are largely in close quarters. He says the jail hasn’t seen any major outbreaks since the pandemic started.

“When you are in these tight quarters with housing the way it is, a virus like that can spread very quickly. It helps our issue of if the virus does get into the facility, not spreading it rapidly,” he said.

Lewis also says they’re still requiring masks to be worn inside the jail by both inmates and workers and they’re keeping physical distancing guidelines in place.

(This story was originally published on May 5, 2021)