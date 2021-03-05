Daviess County educators get their second dose of the COVID vaccine

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Those working or volunteering for any school in Daviess County began receiving the second dose of their COVID vaccine Friday.

The gym at Owensboro High School was opened up for those second doses. There will be two clinics over the weekend, and then three more next week. They staff started getting their first shot back in early February.

The plan is to get the vaccine to all staff who want the shot, and then wait for the maximum immunity to kick in. Schools will then reopen on March 22, with students back in class five days a week.

Bretnea Turner is a teacher at Owensboro Catholic, she says she is proud to get the vaccine knowing she’s helping to end the pandemic, “This also makes you feel a lot safer to just be around people and more not worry so much that you may contract it or give it off or be worried who you may spread it to.”

Students will remain socially distanced while in the classroom and cafeteria. Everyone, vaccinated or not, will also be required to continue wearing a mask.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)