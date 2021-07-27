Daviess County school districts encourage families to get vaccinated as COVID cases rise

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT)– Every school district in Daviess County came together recently and announced their mask and COVID-19 back to school policy for the year a little more than a week ago. Each superintendent is now encouraging eligible families to get vaccinated.

“The only way to prevent disruptions to the upcoming school year is to reach herd immunity by getting the vaccine. It is readily available for anyone over the age of 12 and has been proven to reduce the amount of spread and drastically reduce the symptoms if you have happened to contract the virus,” said Daviess County Public School Superintendent Matt Robbins

Classes for Owensboro schools, Daviess County schools and Owensboro Catholic schools start August 11th.

More than 140 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday in Daviess County. The community has a 44% vaccination rate according to the green river district health department.