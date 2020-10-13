Families raise concerns over cases at Redbanks facility in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Redbanks Skilled Nursing in Henderson is reporting 55 active resident cases and 57 active worker cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Tonight, some relatives of loved ones who have stayed there are asking questions.

“She was a real outgoing person,” said William Shelton, whose wife of 27 years, Elizabeth Ann, was a resident at Redbanks Skilled Nursing.

“She loved to cook. She loved flowers,” he said, recalling what she was like.His wife tested positive, and was put in the COVID unit, but then tested negative days later. Several days after that, he says his wife was taken to the hospital.

“The doctors told me when she got there, she was severe sick with different things,” Shelton said. Elizabeth died last Friday. Shelton questions how his wife’s case was handled, and how Redbanks is handling the spike in active cases.

“There’s other people that wants to know, ‘Why are we losing so many loved ones?’ It just don’t seem to want to stop,” he said.

Henderson county remains in the red zone, with a rate of 48 cases per 100,000 residents, one of the highest in the state. State figures show another Redbanks facility in Sebree, with five active resident cases and ten positive staff cases. Late last week, our cameras saw another Redbanks facility in Henderson under lockdown because of a COVID case. Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider says Green River District Health officials are working with Redbanks on the cases.

“They are absolutely aware of the problem. They have that issue in other nursing facilities in their seven-county region. There is no doubt local health departments are working with nursing facilities to try to make this better,” he said.

He adds the cases are alarming, but hopes Redbanks did everything it could to keep the virus out.

Eyewitness news also reached out to Redbanks officials for comment. We were told a Redbanks officials will have comment as soon as tomorrow.

(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)