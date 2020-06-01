Fitness centers, more businesses open in Kentucky

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WEHT) A week after hair salons reopened in Kentucky, gyms and bowling alleys were allowed to re-open their doors today.

Some court hearings are also allowed to restart.

“We’ve been working out at home and running outside, but we missed our weights and the equipment,” said Michelle Adams of Owensboro. She and her daughter, Ella, Are able to work out at Owensboro Health Healthpark in more than two months.

“Anything that opens back up is helping out with the normalcy. I realize going forward, everything is going to be different,” Michelle said.

Fitness centers were one of several businesses allowed to reopen Monday as part of the second phase of Kentucky’s Healthy At Work initiative. Healthpark Director Collette Carter says the indoor pool and locker rooms also reopened, but the track and group classes are still closed.

“We really are starting out slow and looking at access to areas based on physical distancing with the square footage in mind, and making sure everyone can use the area and maintain those physical distancing guidelines,” said Carter.

Movie theaters and bowling alleys were also allowed to reopen in Kentucky, but several of those places are waiting until a later date.

Certain court hearings are also across the commonwealth. Here in Hancock County, Circuit Clerk Michael Boling says how they’re handled will depend on the judge.

“One of our judges that will be here on Wednesday is going to have a limit of 8 people in the courtroom at one time, which we’re fortunate that we have a large court room and have two rows of seating on each side that are basically for one person,” Boling said.

Grand jury hearings can restart, but jury trials are still postponed until august first. Clerks offices are also allowed to resume issuing and renewing drivers licenses.

