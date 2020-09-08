Free COVID-19 testing being offered in Daviess, Henderson Counties

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Green River District health department is offering free COVID-19 testing in seven counties.
You can get tested at the Daviess County Health Center on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Henderson County Health Center is providing testing on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
You must register for tests first.
(This story was originally published on September 8, 2020)
