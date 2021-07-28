Gov. Andy Beshear announces new mask guidelines for state employees

FILE – In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear puts on a face mask after speaking to reporters at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky lawmakers convene on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, as Republican lawmakers seek to take early action to rein in the powers of Beshear. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that masks will be required for Kentucky state employees and visitors in state buildings.

The announcement comes after the CDC reversed course on masking guidelines, recommending that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, continue wearing masks in public indoor settings. Gov. Beshear says he hopes that this is only temporary.

“I didn’t want to go back to this. Nobody wants to have to go back to this,” said Beshear. “But at the same time we pledged to protect one another, be there for the people of our commonwealth and as the CEO of this state I want to set the right example for other employers out there. To make sure they protect their people.”

The requirements go into effect on Thursday.