Gov. Andy Beshear tests negative for COVID-19 after feeling ill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tested negative for COVID-19 after he recently became ill.

The governor’s office says Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were not feeling well.

They, along with their two children, were tested for the virus, but they all came back negative.

A spokesperson said Beshear is now feeling better.

(This story was originally published on September 9, 2020)

