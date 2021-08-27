Gov. Beshear could call for special session

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky lawmakers are watching Governor Andy Beshear to see if he’ll call a special session to focus on pandemic related issues.

A special session could be called after the state Supreme Court cleared the way for laws restricting his emergency powers to take effect. State Representatives DJ Johnson of Owensboro said he’s unsure what new laws will be proposed, but wants the governor to involve lawmakers more.

The new laws state the governor must work with the general assembly on emergencies lasting more than 30 days.