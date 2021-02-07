Gov. Beshear: COVID cases decline for fourth straight week

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) The governor’s office announced 1,532 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 377,790 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 7.97%.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Gov. Beshear reported the fourth straight week of declining cases.

Officials also reported 31 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,051.

At least 1,235 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 290 in the ICU and 140 on ventilators.

(This story was originally published on February 7, 2021)