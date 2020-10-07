Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate for another 30 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky residents will have to wear face masks in public a while longer.

Governor Andy Beshear has extended the Commonwealth’s mask mandate for another 30 days.

He also promises more strict enforcement, as Kentucky struggles with surging numbers.

Beshear says the Commonwealth is on pace to set another record high for weekly cases.

He adds that the mask-wearing requirement follows recommendations from President Trump’s administration.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 7, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS