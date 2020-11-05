Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, saying, “The virus is out there at an unprecedented level”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that face masks will need to be worn for at least another 30 days in the Commonwealth.

He asks that Kentuckians always wear a mask while in public, and to stop gathering with anyone outside of your household until cases go down sharply.

Beshear said, “If you’re having a gathering anywhere, whether it’s your house, or one of these facilities, and they are large, and nobody’s wearing masks — we can’t be doing that. It’s going to spread the virus.”

He added, “The virus is out there at an unprecedented level, and you’re bringing a whole bunch of people together. You’re putting their health at risk.”

Governor Beshear also signed an Executive Order allowing pharmacists to give a 30-day refill of certain medications to those whose prescription has expired.

