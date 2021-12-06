Gov. Beshear says Omicron has not yet been detected in Kentucky

Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Seth Austin
FILE – In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky governor’s efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 suffered a landmark legal defeat Saturday, Aug. 21, as the state’s high court cleared the way for new laws to rein in his emergency powers.
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Monday. During the update he said there has not been any confirmed case of the omicron variant in Kentucky as of this time.