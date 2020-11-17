Gov. Beshear joins Govs. Holcomb, Pritzker, others in encouraging safety during holiday season

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined a bipartisan group of governors in the region to encourage families to take safety precautions during the holiday season to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beshear – along with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers – appeared in a social media video to encourage residents across the region to remain safe.

“For eight months, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated American families everywhere. To fight this virus, governors across the country have listened to medical experts, stepped up, and worked around the clock to protect our families, the brave men and women on the front lines, and our small business owners,” the governors said in a joint statement.

To view the video, click here.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)