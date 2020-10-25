Gov. Beshear: Kentucky sets record for highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week since pandemic began

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday, Kentucky has set a new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began, with 9,335 positive cases reported. The previous highest week was Oct. 5-11 when 7,675 new cases were reported.

This marks the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday, with 1,462 cases. Saturday also broke the record of highest cases reported in one day.

Less than a week ago, Beshear said the state had again begun making “surge preparations.” The Governor said he will be discussing new recommendations Monday for counties that are in the red zone.

“We must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

