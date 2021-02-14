Gov. Beshear: New COVID cases decline for 5th straight week

Indiana Cases

Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
The governor’s office announced 1,710 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 388,798 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 6.78%.

The weekly number of new coronavirus cases statewide has declined for five straight weeks.

“It means we continue to move in the right direction,” Beshear said in a video uploaded to social media.

Officials also reported 10 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,282.

At least 1,019 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 270 in the ICU and 147 on ventilators.

