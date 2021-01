(WALLETHUB) While many more businesses are open now than were open a few months ago, and few states still have stay-at-home orders, the U.S. still has a while to go to get to a full reopening. Some states have paused moving to the next stage of reopening, and some have even reversed course entirely and closed specific businesses again due to surges in COVID-19 spread.

To find out which states have the fewest restrictions, personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics, including whether restaurants are open to whether face masks are required in public.