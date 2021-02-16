Green River District Health Department is expanding vaccine waiting list to those in phase 1C

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. San Francisco is the latest California city to temporarily shutter a mass vaccination site due to lack of vaccine, joining Los Angeles in pausing inoculations amid a national shortage. Officials said mass vaccinations are on hold at Moscone convention center for one week until supply ramps up. On Tuesday, Feb. 16 two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The Green River District Health Department says people in phase 1C – with an emphasis on those aged 60 and older – can sign up for the COVID vaccine waiting list.

The GRDHD is still vaccinating tiers 1A and 1B, but says they want to make sure they are administering 90-percent of all doses within 7 days of arrival. To do that, they are expanding their waiting list.

Phase 1b consists of people who are at least 70 years old, first responders and educators. Phase 1c consists of people over the age of 60, anyone 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, all essential workers.

Visit healthdepartment.org to make an appointment. You can also visit our vaccine page which has up-to-date information on where you can get the vaccine and how to make an appointment.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)

